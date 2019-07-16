RIVERDALE — A former Lowe's employee was arrested Tuesday after somebody called a Lowe's store in Riverdale and said there was a bomb in the building.

Investigators traced the call to Kenneth Gill, 60, through his phone number, the Riverdale Police Department posted on social media.

Around 10:40 a.m., a man called the store at 4155 S. Riverdale Road and said there was a bomb inside before hanging up the phone, police said. The building was evacuated, but bomb detection units didn't find any bombs inside.

Gill "was upset about recently being terminated from Lowe's and made the threat because of being terminated," Riverdale police said in a statement.