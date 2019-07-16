SALT LAKE CITY — Two golfers with local ties have advanced to match play at the U.S. Junior Golf Championship at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo Ohio.

Preston Summerhays, who just won the Utah State Amateur last week for the second time, finished medal play in a tie for 10th place after rounds of 72 and 70, while Highland’s Zach Jones tied for 26th place with rounds of 75 and 71. Another Utahn, Oscar Maxfield of Salt Lake, who plays for the University of Utah, finished well back at 18-over par 160 in a tie for 130th place.

The 16-year-old Summerhays and Jones will play their first matches Wednesday, and matches will continue until just two golfers are left for a 36-hole final on Saturday.

The tournament is open to any amateur who will not have reached his 19th birthday before Saturday’s final match. The 156-player field features players from 38 states and 15 countries.

Three golfers, William Moll, Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, finished at 4-under 138 to tie for medalist honors, and the cutline came at 8-over 150.