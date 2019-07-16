SALT LAKE CITY — Denny Job and Cole Ponich grabbed the two qualifying spots for next month’s U.S. Amateur at the qualifying tournament at Alpine Country Club Monday.

Job, a 29-year-old who played high school golf at Fremont High and college golf at Southern Utah, fired rounds of 70 and 64 to claim medalist honors. Ponich, an 18-year-old who just graduated from Davis High and will play for BYU this fall, had the best round of the morning with a 67 and came back with a 70 in the afternoon to edge out University of Utah golfer Mitchell Schow, who had two rounds of 69 and is the first alternate.

Finishing fourth in a tie at 141 were Layton’s David Jennings and University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson. BYU golfers Kelton Hirsch and Elijah Turner along with Jesse Garlick tied at 142. In all, 72 golfers competed in the qualifier.

The U.S. Amateur will be played at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club at Pinehurst, North Carolina, Aug. 11-19.