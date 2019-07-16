SALT LAKE CITY — Every summer for the last two decades, thousands of the nation's finest youth baseball players have descended upon Cooperstown, New York — home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum — to play in the Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament.

A youth baseball tournament touted as the “The Greatest Tournament In America,” Cooperstown Dreams Park is a 13-week long event, with each week featuring its own distinct 104-team single elimination competition.

At the end of each week, there is a champion — after 13 weeks, there are 13 tournament champions.

Since its inception, 260 tournament champions have been crowned, out of over 31,000 participating teams.

Since the first tournament in 1999, only two Utah-based teams had ever walked away with the championship trophy, the MountainWest Baseball Academy Utah Grays last year and the SL Sidewinders in 2013.

That is until a month ago.

Despite being just a No. 10 seed in its tournament (Week 3), the MountainWest Baseball Academy Braves, based out of Salt Lake County — primarily Brighton, Alta and Herriman — became the third Utah-based youth baseball team to win in Cooperstown.

The Braves, a U12 team, finished the tournament a perfect 11-0, competing as underdogs in every contest.

They upset the No. 1 (Hooks Baseball, Corpus Christi, Texas), No. 2 (6-4-3 DP Cougars, Marietta, Georgia) and No. 3 (Chino Hills Thunder, Chino, California) seeded teams along the way, all of whom are nationally ranked.

The club hit 48 total home runs over the course of the weeklong (June 15-21) tournament, including back-to-back-to-back homers by Jack Saba, Max Johanson, and Riley Brown to start the championship game (played against Hooks Baseball), which the Braves won 10-6.

Case Beames, meanwhile, set a Cooperstown record with five grand slams in the tourney, earning himself a place in the Youth Baseball Hall of Fame (also located in Cooperstown).

Jonah Sligting, Alex Vernon, Ryder Holt, Cayman Sanchez, Cooper Scott, Miles Layton, Easton Fry and Tommy Yates comprised the rest of the Braves roster. The team was led by head coach Donnie Saba, a former University of Utah baseball player who went on to have a brief minor league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as Ryan Scott, Rand Layton and Nathan Fry.

All told, 21 Utah-based youth teams have made appearances at Cooperstown Dreams Park over the years, including the Braves, Grays, Sidewinders, Olympus Titans, SBA Rebels, UCBA Barons Blue, Utah Blue Sox, Utah Marshalls, Utah Rake, Cache Valley Wolverines, Davis Bulldogs, Salt Lake Gulls, Utah Blues, Utah Yard Dawgs, CBA Summit, Lehi Bolt, Utah Elite, Utah Bandits, Browning Bucks, SUSA Bombers and Utah Stance.