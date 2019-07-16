SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz continue to fill out their roster.

On Tuesday, the team announced the signings of forward Jarrell Brantley and guard Justin Wright-Foreman. Both contracts are two-way deals, meaning Brantley and Wright-Foreman will spend most of their season in the NBA G-League with the Salt Lake City Stars. Two-way contracts can spend up to 45 days in the NBA.

Wright-Foreman, drafted by Utah with the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, averaged 13 points and 3.5 assists at the Salt Lake City Summer League. He played college basketball at Hofstra, where he won Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year two years in a row. He averaged 27.1 points per game on 51.1% shooting his senior year.

Brantley, drafted by the Indiana Pacers, was traded to Utah on the night of the 2019 NBA draft after being drafted with the 50th overall pick. Brantley averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds during his stint at the Salt Lake City Summer League. At College of Charleston, Brantley averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds during his senior campaign.

Brantley will wear jersey No. 5, last worn by David Stockton. Wright-Foreman will wear No. 3, last worn by Ricky Rubio.