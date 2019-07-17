I'm "all in" that law enforcement has access to driver's license information. It will not be harmful to any of us who have nothing to hide. For the few who may have something to hide, they may have a problem with such, but shouldn't they?

Suppose that a person commits a crime of larceny, or has a 1-pound bag of methamphetamine. All the police can find on him with regard to information is his driver's license, and the accused is not talking much. Are the police then supposed to just not be allowed to use the DMV database to learn of home residency and other pertinent information? Further, what should they do about his having a phone call to get bailed out or call to a friend to hide more drugs or stolen goods stored at his house prior to the police coming to check out such, merely because they have no information about him or where he lives?

I'm a proponent of not fearing the police. The innocent have no need to fear, but also have much to be protected by with the police and other law enforcement having a slight upper edge. The edge of information.

Jerry Rampton

Mapleton