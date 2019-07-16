OREM — A 6-year-old girl was killed Monday after she was hit by a golf ball on an Orem course.

The child was sitting in a golf cart on the cart path at the Links at Sleepy Ridge, 730 S. Sleepy Ridge Dr., when her father hit the ball that struck her on the back of her neck, according to Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge.

The 911 call came in at about 10:25 a.m., Colledge said.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and then flown by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where she died from her injuries later that night.

The golf cart was neither directly behind nor directly in front of the girl's father, according to Colledge. He said the cart was between 45 and 90 degrees to the father's left.

Steven Marett, the head golf professional at the golf course, said that while he'd occasionally seen people get hit with golf balls at the course before, he had never heard of anybody there being killed by a ball or even seriously injured.

"This is absolutely unimaginable, and it’s been devastating to see it at the course and in the community," Marett said.

Police are investigating the incident but Colledge said the child's death appears to be a "tragic accident."