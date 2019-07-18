SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley has spoken out about her emotional last day on set for “The Rise of Skywalker,” the ninth “Star Wars” film and the conclusion to a saga that began in 1977.

In an interview on People’s Couch Surfing, Ridley — who plays Rey in the new "Star Wars" trilogy — said she didn’t remember much of the event besides who spoke and how emotional she was. Director J.J. Abrams apparently gave a speech where he thanked Ridley for always being “on time.”

“And then he went to pass me the mic and I was the last person to wrap. It was my final shot and I’m just crying in the shot. … It was incredibly dramatic," Ridley said.

IGN reports that Abrams previously shared a set photo after wrapping production on the movie, and it seems to fit Ridley’s description. The photo shows Ridley and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) hugging John Boyega (Finn). All three actors made their “Star Wars” debut with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015.

"It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all," Abrams wrote in his Twitter post.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

Ridley has been making media rounds for a few weeks now, and the Deseret Newspreviously reported that she said “The Rise of Skywalker’s” “epic” fight scene between Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) was easier to film since their prop lightsabers are physically lighter this time around.

I also previously reported for Deseret News that “The Rise of Skywalker” appears to be Ridley’s last visit to a galaxy far, far away — at least for the foreseeable future. Instead, she hopes to see filmmakers tackle fresh corners of the “Star Wars” universe.

"There’s so much for the filmmakers to work on. So right now, I don’t think so. But who could say, really? Right now, it feels like a really nice full stop on the Skywalker series,” Ridley said. “I can say I’m not in the next trilogy… Whichever one it was, they always said it was going to be a separate story.”