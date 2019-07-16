TAYLORSVILLE — On June 25, Shaina Bigby suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was placed on life support.

The next day, Bigby, 27, of Taylorsville, died from her injuries.

The injury was originally reported as being self-inflicted. But as officers began interviewing witnesses, the stories "didn't add up," said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

The case soon turned into a homicide investigation and Bigby's boyfriend, Cameron Lundgren, 40, was arrested for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm/shooting in the direction of a person.

But on Monday, with no formal charges filed against him, Lundgren was released from the Salt Lake County Jail.

His release has infuriated some of Bigby's friends and family who have taken to social media to voice their displeasure, many using the hashtag "#JusticeForShaina."

"They just released the monster that took you from us! I hate Cameron Lundgren," Dawn Bigby posted on her daughter's Facebook page.

Many also posted images of purple ribbons on their Facebook pages with the caption, "Justice for Shaina."

Unified police on Tuesday said the investigation into Bigby's death is still ongoing, and Lundgren is still the main suspect.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. There is still a great deal of forensic and other evidence to be analyzed. We have not given up on Shaina and will continue to investigate this case," Gray said Tuesday.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill added that the case was screened on July 3 and his office received an extension to hold Lundgren in jail until July 15. But Gill said his office cannot legally hold someone in jail indefinitely.

As of Tuesday, Gill said he has neither accepted nor declined a case against Lundgren. But he has asked Unified police to collect additional unspecified evidence so that his office can determine whether formal charges are warranted.

"We can't file unless we think the investigation is complete," he said.

Gill said there are "basic elements" his office needs when reviewing a case. Until then, there is a presumption of innocence and his office has the burden of proof to show otherwise.

Lundgren was the one who initially called police to tell them Bigby had shot herself, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report filed for Lundgren's arrest on June 26. But as detectives investigated the scene, they "determined that the gunshot wound sustained to (Bigby) was highly unlikely to be self-inflicted due to the path of the bullet," which was "described from back to front and right to left."

When officers interviewed Lundgren, he "provided information that did not conform to the evidence that was being observed at the scene," the report states.

Police then learned that Lundgren and Bigby had "engaged in a physical altercation" prior to the shooting.

Gray said Tuesday she had not seen the autopsy report and could not say whether Bigby suffered injuries in addition to the gunshot.

On social media, family members claim there was a history of domestic violence between Bigby and Lundgren. The family posted a graphic picture and video that they claim was taken on Feb. 14 right after she was allegedly assaulted by Lundgren.

In the video, Bigby is seen holding a bloody towel. She is crying and appears to have a cut near the bridge of her nose, a swollen black eye, and dried blood on her mouth.

The incident allegedly occurred in Utah County. But there is no report of Lundgren being booked into jail for domestic violence.

Gray said the only prior call Unified police had involving the couple was on June 7. That incident was a verbal argument, she said. When an officer arrived, a third party told police that everything was OK, and no one was arrested.

Court records show Lundgren has a history of drug and alcohol-related convictions, but has not been charged with assault or domestic violence.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.