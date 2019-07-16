SALT LAKE CITY — Utah men’s basketball squad has released its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season and the 12-game slate could include as many as six opponents that made the NCAA Tournament last season.

After an exhibition game with UT Tyler on Oct. 30 at the Huntsman Center, the Utes open the season Nov. 5 at Nevada. It’ll mark the first time since 1976 that Utah will have tipped off a season with a true road game.

Utah then returns to the Huntsman Center to face Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 8) and Minnesota (Nov. 15).

Three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational follow. The Utes are set to face Coastal Carolina on Nov. 21 and Baylor or Ohio on Nov. 22. The South Carolina tournament, which also includes Villanova, Mississippi State, Middle Tennessee and Tulane in its field, concludes Nov. 24.

On Nov. 29, Utah begins a lengthy homestand with UC Davis. BYU comes to town Dec. 4 and Central Arkansas visits on Dec. 7.

The Utes wrap up nonconference play with three neutral site games including two at NBA arenas. They’ll take on Weber State in the Beehive Classic at Vivint Arena on Dec. 14. A game with Kentucky is set for Las Vegas on Dec. 19 with a contest against San Diego State scheduled for Dec. 22 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“We are very excited about the upcoming season, and look forward to getting back in the gym and gearing up for what is sure to be a great nonconference schedule,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “This schedule provides a tremendous challenge for our squad and it will help us prepare for the upcoming Pac-12 season.”

The Utes went 17-14 overall in 2018-19. They finished 11-7 in Pac-12 play, finishing third.

2019-20 Utah men’s basketball nonconference schedule

OCTOBER: 30 — UT TYLER (exhibition).

NOVEMBER: 5 — at Nevada; 8 — MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE; 15 — MINNESOTA; 21 — vs. Coastal Carolina (Myrtle Beach Invitational); 22 — vs. Baylor or Ohio (Myrtle Beach Invitational); 24 — TBD (Myrtle Beach Invitational); 29 — UC DAVIS.

DECEMBER: 4 — BYU; 7 — CENTRAL ARKANSAS; 14 — vs. Weber State (Beehive Classic); 19 — vs. Kentucky (Las Vegas); 22 — vs. San Diego State (Los Angeles).