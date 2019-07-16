SALT LAKE CITY — Lindsay Lohan is joining “The Masked Singer” ... in Australia.

The Australian version of “The Masked Singer” shared a new photo on its Instagram page that revealed Lohan will join the show as a judge.

“We searched far and wide to find our EPIC all star panelists,” the photo reads.

The photo encourages users to swipe right on the main photo in order to reveal the show’s judge. Once you do it, Lohan pops up on screen.

Lohan will join Australian radio personality Jackie O, a singer named Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes, a comedian, as judges on the reality TV show, according to PageSix.

More: Lohan will reportedly drop new music in the next few months now that she’s signed with Casablanca Records, according to Us Weekly. She has already finished a few songs, too, the report says.

Meanwhile: “The Masked Singer” rose to viral fame last fall in the United States. The show is already planning its second season. Last week, Fox announced a number of costumes that will appear in season 2, including an egg.