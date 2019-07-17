SALT LAKE CITY — Bingham begins the 2019 season ranked No. 1 in the Deseret News statewide top 25 rankings for the 10th straight year, but it has an uphill climb to end the season there in a deep, revamped Class 6A.

It’s a realignment year by the UHSAA and moving up to 6A this year are three of the four 5A semifinalists from last season.

Regardless of the newcomers, defending 6A state champion Lone Peak is more than equipped to defend its title with six offensive starters returning and seven defensive starters as it opens the season ranked No. 2.

Defending 5A state champion Corner Canyon begins the year ranked No. 3 as it makes the jump to 6A, and like Lone Peak it returns the majority of its starters this season as it prepares for a much tougher regular season and playoff path.

Corner Canyon has a great game right out of the gate against No. 4 Orem in the opening Thursday-night game of the season. Orem won the 4A state title last year but it will be competing in 5A this season.

Rounding out the preseason top 10 — which is correlated to the preseason coaches class-by-class rankings — is No. 5 American Fork, No. 6 East, No. 7 Skyridge, No. 8 Timpview, No. 9 Herriman and No. 10 Olympus.

See the entire preseason top 25 here.

No. 1: Bingham

No. 2: Lone Peak

No. 3: Corner Canyon

No. 4: Orem

No. 5: American Fork

No. 6: East

No. 7: Skyridge

No. 8: Timpview

No. 9: Herriman

No. 10: Olympus

No. 11: Pleasant Grove

No. 12: Highland

No. 13: Dixie

No. 14: Pine View

No. 15: Alta

No. 16: Roy

No. 17: Kearns

No. 18: Provo

No. 19: Springville

No. 20: Sky View

No. 21: Fremont

No. 22: Viewmont

No. 23: Desert Hills

No. 24: Lehi

No. 25: Mountain Crest