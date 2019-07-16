SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll has found that young Americans would rather be YouTube stars than actually see the stars.

Lego and The Harris Poll worked together to survey 3,000 different children in the United States, China and the United Kingdom about their feelings about space. And, according to Ars Technica, the poll found children are most interested in YouTube.

All children were asked the question: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Here’s a breakdown by country.

China: “Astronaut” led the way.

56% astronaut

52% teacher

47% musician

37% professional athlete

18% vlogger/YouTuber

United Kingdom: “Vlogger/YouTuber” led the way.

30% vlogger/YouTuber

25% teacher

21% professional athlete

18% musician

11% astronaut

United States: “Vlogger/YouTuber” led the way.

29% vlogger/YouTuber

26% teacher

23% professional athlete

19% musician

11% astronaut

Read more: American kids would much rather be YouTubers than astronauts (Eric Berger, Ars Technica)