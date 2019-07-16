SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll has found that young Americans would rather be YouTube stars than actually see the stars.
Lego and The Harris Poll worked together to survey 3,000 different children in the United States, China and the United Kingdom about their feelings about space. And, according to Ars Technica, the poll found children are most interested in YouTube.Comment on this story
All children were asked the question: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Here’s a breakdown by country.
China: “Astronaut” led the way.
- 56% astronaut
- 52% teacher
- 47% musician
- 37% professional athlete
- 18% vlogger/YouTuber
United Kingdom: “Vlogger/YouTuber” led the way.
- 30% vlogger/YouTuber
- 25% teacher
- 21% professional athlete
- 18% musician
- 11% astronaut
United States: “Vlogger/YouTuber” led the way.
- 29% vlogger/YouTuber
- 26% teacher
- 23% professional athlete
- 19% musician
- 11% astronaut
