SALT LAKE CITY — For Chip and Joanna Gaines, time flies when you’re no longer fixing houses.

Chip Gaines shared an Instagram post to announce that his and Joanna Gaines’ youngest son, Crew, has officially begun walking.

“Little crew took his 1st steps today.. It was a good day!” he wrote in the caption for the photo of his son walking for the first time.

The photo was taken from the Gaines family property in Waco, Texas.

Flashback: Joanna Gaines wrote in a recent blog post on the Magnolia Blog about Crew’s first birthday party, calling her son a “joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine.”