SALT LAKE CITY — For Chip and Joanna Gaines, time flies when you’re no longer fixing houses.
Chip Gaines shared an Instagram post to announce that his and Joanna Gaines’ youngest son, Crew, has officially begun walking.
“Little crew took his 1st steps today.. It was a good day!” he wrote in the caption for the photo of his son walking for the first time.
The photo was taken from the Gaines family property in Waco, Texas.
Flashback: Joanna Gaines wrote in a recent blog post on the Magnolia Blog about Crew’s first birthday party, calling her son a “joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine.”
- “I don’t even know where time went — that seemed like the fastest and best year of our lives,” she wrote, according to E! News.
- “We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!” she wrote. “This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters. The addition of Crew to our family has been the greatest gift.”