Robert Downey Jr. said in a recent interview that he's more than the "Avengers" franchise.

Downey spoke with “Off Camera” in a new interview that was posted online last Friday. He opened up about how he’s trying to figure out the next phase of his career now that his run with “Avengers” is over.

He said he’s still working on being a “fit father, husband and citizen.”

“I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying. It was very, very, very hard work and I dug very deep, but I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this,” he said.

Downey spent the last 11 years working for Marvel Studios, earning millions of dollars in the process. His run began with “Iron Man” back in 2008 and then ended in April with “Avengers: Endgame.” He said he’s not just an “Avengers” actor, according to USA Today.

“First thing you learn in theater arts: Aesthetic distance,” he added. “I am not this play I’m doing ... I’m not my work. I’m not what I did with that studio. I’m not that period of time that I spent playing this character. And it sucks because the kid in all of us wants to be like, ‘No! It’s always gonna be summer camp and we’re all holding hands and singing 'Kumbaya.' Isn’t it?’ It’s like, ‘no! No, snap out of it.’ ”

Flashback: Downey reportedly made $75 million from “Avengers: Endgame” so far thanks to the $20 million salary and 8% cut in back-end profits, which would be about $55 million based on the film’s earnings, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.