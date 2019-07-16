SALT LAKE CITY — The Hallmark Channel will kick off the Christmas movie season before Halloween.

Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama will kick off the Christmas movie lineup on Oct. 25, according to the company’s website.

On Oct. 25, the network will host the annual “Countdown to Christmas” special.

“Countdown to Christmas” will have 24 new films before the Christmas movie season actually kicks off.

Those films will star:

Candace Cameron Bure (“Christmas Town”)

Jill Wagner (“Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses”)

Jodie Sweetin

Andrew Walker (“Merry & Bright”) and Lacey Chabert

Meanwhile: You can watch your fair share of Christmas films right now on the Hallmark Channel. As I wrote before, Hallmark is currently airing its Christmas in July films, which will run through the rest of the year.