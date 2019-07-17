SALT LAKE CITY — Hulu doesn’t want Kristen Bell swearing in the “Veronica Mars” reboot on the streaming service.

Bell, who played the teenage detective on the original “Veronica Mars,” wanted to curse in the new season — which sees Bell return as an adult version of the character — but Hulu nixed the idea.

“Veronica Mars” creator Rob Thomas explained why in an interview with TVLine.

“I understand Hulu’s decision,” he told TVLine. “They bought (streaming rights) to all three seasons of ‘Veronica Mars.’ And because those three seasons are built to appeal to younger people, they want them to be able to watch the first three seasons (seamlessly) with season 4. That was their thinking on it.”

Bell said that “no one who hires me wants me to swear." She said she had “no problem with cursing. I know some people don’t care for it — like my mom — and I fully respect that. But, personally, it only offends you if you let it.”