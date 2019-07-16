SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are both expected to return for a fourth “Thor” movie.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Waititi, who directed “Thor: Ragnarok,” has signed a deal to write and direct a sequel to the film. Hemsworth, who plays the titular God of Thunder, is also expected to return for the movie.

Not much else is known about the movie besides the fact that it will upend production on Warner Bros.’ adaptation of “Akira,” a Japanese manga series. Variety notes that the film — which was also to be directed by Waititi — is apparently on hold indefinitely.

Waititi was allegedly in the middle of casting lead actors for “Akira” ahead of the film’s 2021 release date. Warner Bros. was also reported to be surprised by the news since “Akira” was nearing production for the first time since 2012.

The next “Thor” still doesn’t have a date, but it’s possible we might hear more about the movie alongside Marvel’s other Phase 4 films at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. I previously reported for Deseret News that Marvel will likely announce “Black Widow,” “The Eternals” and sequels to “Black Panther” and “Doctor Strange.”

As for Hemsworth’s next appearance as Thor, the ending of “Avengers: Endgame” showed the character traveling into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) later confirmed Thor was "off-world" in "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

It’s unclear if Thor will appear in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” but IGNreports that director James Gunn has confirmed the film will not be renamed “Asgardians of the Galaxy” — a play on the team name taken from the comics.