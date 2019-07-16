SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix has removed a scene depicting teen suicide from “13 Reasons Why” ahead of the show’s third season debut.

In a statement released via Twitter, the streaming service says the change was made based on fan feedback and professional advice. The removed scene in question is one in which a character named Hannah (Katherine Langford) died by suicide in a bathtub before being discovered by her mother (Kate Walsh).

An update on 13 Reasons Why



If you or someone you know needs help finding crisis resources please visit https://t.co/cNtjtuNG1p pic.twitter.com/SxGjbYpZF6 — Netflix US (@netflix) July 16, 2019

“We've heard from many young people that '13 Reasons Why' encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help — often for the first time," Netflix’s statement says. "As we prepare to launch season 3 later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season 1."

Instead of an extended, graphic scene, The Hollywood Reporter notes the new scene now just shows Hannah looking into a mirror before showing her parents’ reaction. According to showrunner and Yorkey, both the original scene and its replacement are meant to express the “horror” of suicide.

“Our creative intent in portraying the ugly, painful reality of suicide in such graphic detail in season 1 was to tell the truth about the horror of such an act and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it,” he said.

Vox reports that following backlash against the suicide scene and show in 2017, Netflix added trigger warnings leading up to the episode. A public service announcement titled “Beyond the Reasons” featuring the show’s cast was also released.

The Parents Television Council, a conservative media watchdog group, sent a statement to the Deseret News celebrating Netflix's decision to cut the scene.

“Netflix has finally acknowledged the harmful impact that explicit content, such as the graphic suicide scene in '13 Reasons Why_,'_ is capable of inflicting on children. This announcement, and last week’s announcement about removing smoking from its programming, are two big steps in the right direction for the benefit of children; but they must not be Netflix’s only steps. While we applaud Netflix for making this responsible decision, we call on the company to redouble its efforts to protect children from harmful content,” said PTC president Tim Winter in a statement emailed to the Deseret news.