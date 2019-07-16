Warning: Spoilers for "Stranger Things 3."

SALT LAKE CITY — Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert decided to collaborate on a “Stranger Things” duet.

The two late-night show hosts returned to their shows on Monday and decided to release their version of “The NeverEnding Story” theme song, according to The Huffington Post.

In the latest “Stranger Things” season, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) performed the song after Suzie asked Dustin to sing to show his adoration for her.

Fallon and Colbert recreated the song on Monday night. Watch below.

More about Suzie: Interestingly, Suzie, who plays a major role in the show's conclusion, is actually from Utah. Dustin says he met Suzie while at a summer camp and that she lives in Utah. In fact, Dustin tells his friends that Suzie's parents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

At the end of the scene, "Stranger Things" shows Suzie's bedroom with a text overlay saying, "Salt Lake City, Utah."