SALT LAKE CITY — Although an official announcement has yet to be made by the U.S. Department of Interior, some media outlets are reporting that the BLM will relocate its headquarters to Grand Junction, Colorado, not Ogden as some officials hoped.

A staffer in the office of Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, said Tuesday that approximately 300 employees in the Bureau of Land Management will relocate to multiple states in the West as part of the agency's reorganization.

"Out of the roughly 300 BLM job relocations, about 50 are going to Utah, about 50 are going to Colorado, and about 50 are going to Nevada with about the other 150 spread throughout other Western states," said Austin Hacker.

Last August, Susan Combs, acting assistant secretary for policy, management and budget at the Department of the Interior, visited several areas in Ogden, including the Federal Building, which is home to the regional headquarters for the U.S. Forest Service.

Bishop and other top Utah politicians pushed hard for Ogden to be the Interior Department's realistic relocation choice with its Forest Service presence and it serving as home to a regional IRS Center, in addition to an eclectic mix of outdoor businesses.

Earlier last year, Rep. Carl Albrecht, R-Richfield, ran a resolution urging BLM headquarters to come to Utah. It passed and was signed by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.

The reorganization of the U.S. Department of Interior and the relocation of BLM headquarters came under the direction of then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who said it made more sense for the agency to be closer to the land it manages and the resources under its purview.

Conservative Utah politicians and others around the West have long argued there's a "disconnect" between Washington, D.C., and land management decisions often carried out in a top-down fashion.

Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, the Senate sponsor of the resolution who represents counties in southeast Utah, said he would have liked to have seen a lot more BLM jobs come to Utah, but Grand Junction isn't a bad pick either.

"Ogden would have been a better choice than Grand Junction, but Grand Junction is still a better choice than Boise or Denver," he said.

Hinkins said he heard employees have to relocate by Oct. 1 in a move that will cost about $5 million.

"I am glad that they are least moving the people out here who are closer to the land they manage," he said. "I am glad to see them doing it. It will give some of our kids a chance to go to work who don't want to go to Washington, D.C."