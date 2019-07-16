SALT LAKE CITY — Dads use Huggies, too, apparently.
A new brand of Huggies diapers include dads on the box for the first time ever, according to USA Today.
The brand reportedly made the decision to add dads after receiving criticism that many of their ads “portrayed fathers as disconnected from the caretaking role,” per USA Today.
The new line of diapers — which include plant-based ingredients and leak protection — include seven different designs. Three of them have men and babies and four of them have women and babies.
- “We really believe in celebrating all parents and the great job that parents are doing,” Kristine Rhode, Huggies North America brand director, told USA Today. “When you think about the important role that dads have in the family today and how that continues to grow, we wanted to make sure they were equally celebrated.”
One of the boxes includes Chicago model Orlondo Thompson and Tori Bridges’ daughter, Soraya Lattimore, who is 23 months old, according to USA Today. That will also be a first for the company, according to Inquisitr.
- “It means a lot especially the representation in society with African American fathers. They’re not necessarily out there as much, and this is really changing the narrative,” Bridges said. “It was just very beautiful, and I was just grateful that Soraya was a part of history.”
- “There’s a stereotype that’s out there that dads in general, not just a particular race, are not connected to their kids and not affectionate,” Thompson said. “This should have been displaced a long time ago.”