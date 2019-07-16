SALT LAKE CITY — Dads use Huggies, too, apparently.

A new brand of Huggies diapers include dads on the box for the first time ever, according to USA Today.

The brand reportedly made the decision to add dads after receiving criticism that many of their ads “portrayed fathers as disconnected from the caretaking role,” per USA Today.

Hand-out, Kimberly-Clark Featured in a stylish black box with the iconic Huggies logo, Huggies® Special Delivery™ diapers are now available online in sizes Newborn through Size 6, and at major U.S. retailers at the end of July, and Canadian retailers in August.

The new line of diapers — which include plant-based ingredients and leak protection — include seven different designs. Three of them have men and babies and four of them have women and babies.

“We really believe in celebrating all parents and the great job that parents are doing,” Kristine Rhode, Huggies North America brand director, told USA Today. “When you think about the important role that dads have in the family today and how that continues to grow, we wanted to make sure they were equally celebrated.”

One of the boxes includes Chicago model Orlondo Thompson and Tori Bridges’ daughter, Soraya Lattimore, who is 23 months old, according to USA Today. That will also be a first for the company, according to Inquisitr.