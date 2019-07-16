SALT LAKE CITY — They can weigh as much as 2,200 pounds and their horns extend beyond 70 inches, and on Tuesday eight of these massive longhorn steers were ceremoniously participating in a cattle drive between two enclosures — on the Utah State Capitol's front lawn.

The cattle drive of sorts kicks off the 170th celebration of the Days of '47, which commenced just two years after Brigham Young led Mormon pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley and declared Utah their new home.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said the journey was "tough sledding and not for the faint of heart," but it demonstrated the indomitable spirit of people who wanted to be free, particularly free to worship.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Longhorn cattle cross the front lawn of the Capitol in Salt Lake City to kick off Utah's rodeo week on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Gov. Gary Herbert arrives at a press conference to kick off Utah's rodeo week on the Capitol's south lawn in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Herbert, clad in jeans, a plaid shirt and sporting a cowboy hat, read a proclamation that declared July 19-24 as "Cowboy Games and Rodeo Week."

This year's official Komatsu Equipment Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo features $1 million in prize money sought by top competitors in eight disciplines.

Kem Gardner, event chairman, said over 100 businesses ponied up resources or money as sponsors.

"It hasn't been hard to raise money," he said, adding the celebration is a chance to celebrate Utah's pioneer heritage.

Dan Shaw, president and CEO of the Days of '47 celebration, said getting the longhorns settled in at the state Capitol — probably a first ever — was a task which required an early morning start and skilled cowboys.

Tourists snapping photos were obviously enthralled with the imposing animals, but scampered away quickly after a few people got to close to the corral, earning an angry charge by one of the longhorns.

Members of the Utah Department of Public Safety Capitol Security team looked a bit nervous herding the people away from the animals, which were camera stars for the morning.

Shaw said the animals would be available for more gawking during Days of '47 celebrations at the Utah State Fairpark.

The event this year features a free fun zone each day beginning at 4 p.m. at the Fairpark with a petting zoo and musical entertainment, as well as more than 20 food booths.

Herbert, while reading the proclamation, said rodeos held throughout the state are a way to connect communities and celebrate the state's heritage.

The fierce rodeo competition plays out in the new $17 million arena and is nearly sold out, officials cautioned.

The fanfare begins this Friday, skips a day Sunday, and concludes Wednesday of next week.