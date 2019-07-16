SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's only Democrat in Congress, Rep. Ben McAdams, will vote today for a resolution condemning President Donald Trump for "racist comments" about a group of progressive minority congresswomen.

McAdams joined Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Monday, in speaking out against Trump repeatedly telling the Democratic congresswomen to "go back" and fix their "crime-infested" homelands before being critical of the United States.

The 4th Congressional District representative said the president's statement "was offensive and beneath the dignity of the office he holds" and "distracts from our work for the American people."

The rest of Utah's congressional delegation, Sen. Mike Lee and Reps. Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart and John Curtis, all Republicans, have stayed silent along with many others in the GOP.

None of the offices for Utah's Republican congressmen responded Tuesday when asked how they would vote on the resolution, which "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

The resolution cites statements from the Founding Fathers to former presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, in support of immigration and asylum as "a powerful national value" rather than a partisan cause.

Trump is saying immigrants, and those "who may look to the president like immigrants, should 'go back' to other countries" and "referring to immigrants and asylum-seekers as 'invaders,'" the resolution states.

The president is also suggesting some members of Congress do not belong there or even in the United States, according to the resolution, which does not name the four U.S. representatives he's targeted, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

McAdams, who won his 4th Congressional District seat by less than 700 votes from Republican Mia Love last year, also announced his campaign has raised more than $500,000 in the second quarter of 2019.