SALT LAKE CITY — The state's efforts to recover more than $418,000 in special education funds from the now-shuttered American International School of Utah and to recover and liquidate the school's taxpayer-purchased assets may be headed to litigation.

The Utah State Board of Education's Finance Committee on Tuesday deferred action on financial issues related to the school closure.

"The full board may consider this item in executive session under the exception of reasonably imminent litigation," said committee Chairwoman Laura Belnap, reading a prepared statement.

The statement continued: "It is vital to ensure that our limited public education funds are carefully used and accounted for and that the board recovers unallowable expenditures of state and federal funds by taking advantage of any and all legal remedies."

Both the State Charter School Board and the Finance Committee were scheduled Tuesday to address the latest developments surrounding the recent closure of the public charter school in Murray.

Neither was a regularly scheduled meeting but both were convened after AISU missed a second deadline to repay to the state more than $418,000 in federal and state special education funds that officials say were inappropriately spent or there is no documentation to support the expenditures.

The public charter school, which is closed, had a July 3 deadline to refund $170,438 in federal special education funds and $248,251 in state special education funds, but the state received no payment by that date, said Deputy State Superintendent of Operations Scott Jones.

The Finance Committee agenda says "new developments" regarding "proper disposition" of the school's assets "necessitates further discussion and potential action" by both boards.

"Based on the noncompliance of the school and the need to ensure taxpayers are held harmless from the lack of oversight and compliance of AISU prior to and during closure activities, the Utah State Board of Education will take action to ensure payback of the unallowable costs to both the federal government and state government," the agenda states.

A letter to the school's Executive Director Tasi Young by the Utah Attorney General's Office says "AISU's 'plan' to not liquidate the assets of this public school is no plan at all. AISU's 'plan' to leave the public school assets in the sole possession of its former landlord, a private entity, who is one of evidently several creditors, smacks of favoritism, is not authorized by the State Charter School Board."

Moreover, the letter signed by assistant attorney general David C. Jones, attorney for the State Charter School Board, said "it is in violation of … (state) statute which clearly envision the assets will be liquidated."

The letter says "AISU's immediate remedy is to liquidate the assets and not sit on them nor store them/give them away to your former landlord."

The school's landlord is Schoolhouse Development LLC, whose partners include Scott Brand, Corey Brand and Glenn Way, a former Utah state lawmaker. AISU is one of many schools on the charter school development firm's website.

AISU's board of directors voted in May to close the school amid growing concerns about the school's financial viability, the likelihood of further state scrutiny of its operations and the possibility of additional liabilities. The school conducted its final graduation on June 7.

Its lease at the site of the former Galleria mall has expired. A meeting of the school's governing board is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Murray Library.

David Jones' letter notes "about the only operations left for this charter school are the liquidation of its assets and the payment of its debts.

"AISU's failure to do so will result in damages for which liability rests as noted by statute. Therefore, and unless there is an immediate change of plans by AISU with regard to these assets, the State Charter School Board, as part of its statutory oversight responsibilities, will proceed to make sure the assets are maintained without diminution of value, are correctly accounted for and are liquidated."

State law says a charter school deemed out of compliance with state statute or the school's charter agreement and does not remedy the problem may face removal of a charter school director or finance officer; removal of a charter school governing board; appointment of an interim director or termination of the charter agreement.

While the state has, in the past, forgiven expenditures of some charter schools that have closed, the federal government insists on repayment of special education funding. School closure is not an acceptable reason to seek forgiveness, according to one court decision.

But Young has said in previous meetings that other creditors may have claim to some of the school's remaining assets. Some of them were purchased from funds from private investments or other fundraising, he said.

Young declined to comment Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated throughout the day.