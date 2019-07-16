SPRINGVILLE — More crews were being brought Tuesday to fight the Round Peak Fire, which is burning east of Springville, in anticipation of dangerous afternoon winds.

The fire, which is believed to be human caused, was first reported about 10 p.m. Monday, and had burned between 70 and 100 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to Utah Fire Info.

At least 40 firefighters were battling the flames, located about a half-mile away from structures. Those crews were expected to be joined Tuesday by three 20-person crews, three engines, one helicopter and two single engine aircraft, according to fire officials.

A good portion of Utah is under a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday, meaning hot, dry and windy conditions that typically fuel wildfires, are expected.

The Provo Police Department tweeted Tuesday that extra brush patrols would be out during the afternoon "when the conditions will be at their worst." The department is asking residents to "please be aware of anything you are doing that could potentially spark a fire."

