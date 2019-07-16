SALT LAKE CITY — A registered sex offender with a history of exposing himself was charged again on Tuesday, his second set of felony charges in less than a month, according to court records.

Georlin Sampson Bounds, 38, of Layton, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with two counts of lewdness by a sex offender with prior convictions, a third-degree felony.

Bounds allegedly stood naked in front of his window at his home in Layton on at least two occasions, in direct view of a female neighbor, according to charging documents. When police investigated, he denied that he intended for anyone to see him. But officers "saw a stool beneath the bedroom window that faced the woman's home," the charges state.

The charges come on the heels of four counts of lewdness, a third-degree felony, filed against Bounds in 3rd District Court on June 21. In that case, Bounds is accused in at least two separate incidents in January and June of pulling up to women in their vehicles and exposing himself, charging documents show.

In 2016, Bounds was convicted of an amended charge of attempted lewdness for exposing himself, court documents state. In 2009 he was convicted of two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and sentenced to up to five years in the Utah State Prison, court records state. That same year, he was also convicted in a separate case of dealing in harmful materials to a minor and lewdness. In 2007, Bounds pleaded no contest to lewdness, court records state.

In 2003, Bounds was charged with four counts of lewdness, which were later dismissed after he entered into a plea in abeyance, according to court records.