SALT LAKE CITY – Here’s a look at the news for July 16.
Our morning lineup:
- What do Sen. Mitt Romney, other Utahns say about Trump’s statements against minority congresswomen?
- Rupert Murdoch’s son just invested $20 million in this Utah virtual reality company
- Rock On: Why not thank Gordon Hayward, too?
- Here are the answers and winners for this year’s Itty Bitty Salt Lake City
- Rare disease, threat of stroke can’t deter runner from Deseret News Half Marathon
A look at our immigration coverage:
- How H-1B visa quotas are denying educated immigrants the American dream
- Effort to lift tech visa country caps, backed by Utah’s federal reps, gets nod in the House
- Utah refutes reports of sharing driver’s license photos with immigration agents
- With or without threatened ICE raids, undocumented immigrants live with fear in Utah
- ICE detention center for Utah immigrants could wind up in Evanston
- Is Utah a model for fixing America’s broken immigration system?
A look at our most popular stories:2 comments on this story
- ‘Church ball’ takes to a new court — the Utah Supreme Court
- Church announces Layton Utah Temple location
- Man charged in student’s death appears in court as friends wonder, ‘Why Mackenzie?’
- Utah Jazz working to sign French player William Howard
- With or without threatened ICE raids, undocumented immigrants live with fear in Utah
News from the U.S. and world:
- Immigrant rights group decries new Trump asylum restrictions as ‘most egregious,’ ‘extreme’ to date (NBC News)
- North Korea hints it may resume nuclear testing, accuses U.S. of reneging on pact (The Washington Post)
- ’Breaking’ the heat index: U.S. heat waves to skyrocket as globe warms, study suggests(USA Today)
- Why Trump launched his love-it-or-leave-it attack on freshmen Dems (Fox News)
- Tracking the money race behind the presidential campaign (NPR)