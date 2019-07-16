SALT LAKE CITY — In late June when it was announced that the UConn Huskies would be leaving the American Athletic Conference to return to the Big East, many wondered if it might make sense for the AAC to add the BYU Cougars as a football replacement.

That apparently won't be happening anytime soon if at all, though.

Numerous outlets reported Tuesday morning that at the AAC's annual football media day, commissioner Mike Aresco said, “We have no plans to add a member to replace UConn. We're not targeting anyone.”

With UConn's departure, the AAC has 11 football members. The Huskies will need to find a new home for their football program since the Big East doesn't sanction the sport.

On Monday, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said at that conference's football media day, “We have had no expansion discussion at any level."

It will be nine years on Sept. 1 since the Cougars announced they would become an independent in football and move to the West Coast Conference in other sports. Since then, BYU has had a television contract with ESPN to air football games, which is set to expire after this season.

Athletic director Tom Holmoe said at the program's annual media day in June that contract extension talks with the network are ongoing.