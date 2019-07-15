SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon’s Prime Day has already begun, and there are some pretty good deals out there if you’re willing to look.

If you’re not sure about what Prime Day is or if you can access some of the deals, the Verge notes that the two-day event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. However, those who sign up for a 30-day free trial can also access the sale.

Various products — including Amazon products, smartphones, television sets and video games — are all available for varying prices for about 36 hours. Business Insider also reports that many discounts beat out those found on Black Friday, so if you’ve been eyeing that Echo Dot, now is a good time to jump on it.

Deseret News has scoured Amazon’s storefront to find five good deals in case you’re unsure of what to get:

Amazon Echo Dot for $22: The smallest speaker in the Echo line is still just as capable of playing music and controlling smart home features. Various bundles include adjustable Hue smart lightbulbs or Ring video doorbells starting at $17.49.

Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet for $60: This durable tablet comes with a free subscription for Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited subscription, which provides access to 20,000 apps, games, books and educational content channels. Amazon will also replace broken tablets for free within two years of purchase.

Apple iPad Pro starting at $629 (10.5-inch version): This specific iPad is last year’s model, but should still prove capable enough for all your needs. 256-gigabyte models start at $629-649, while beefier 512 GB tablets cost up to $699.

Instant Pot DUO Plus Pressure Cooker for $55.99: This multiuse kitchen appliance is currently 57% off list price and can be used for dozens of dishes — Taste of Home has a list of 92 recipes that can be made in a few hours. A Wi-Fi-compatible version is also bundled with an Echo Dot for $89.99.

PlayStation 4 Pro bundle for $349: The PS4 Pro is capable of outputting 4K graphics to compatible TVs and comes with two recent exclusive games: “God of War” and “Days Gone.” The games can’t be exchanged, but the PS4 Pro by itself is currently listed for $368.

DualShock 4 controllers in various colors are also on sale for $44-49. Great games like last year’s “Spider-Man,” “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” and “Horizon Zero Dawn” are also available starting at $20.