I find myself agreeing with Paul McClatchy, even though the problems at the border were somewhat happening during the Obama administration. The best way to stop this inhumane treatment at the border is to immediately turn them around and send them back across. If they know they won't get in that way, they would hopefully do it the correct (legal) way.

Maybe what we need is an Ellis Island on the border; it worked for the European immigrants.

John Cutler

Magna