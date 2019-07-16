I have often thought one of the basic weaknesses of our government is that we leave too many laws on the books long after we have lost the will to enforce them. It seems that doing so fosters disrespect not only for the antiquated laws, but for all laws. It creates an impression that laws can be disregarded with impunity. It's destructive of the rule of law altogether.

We have known for the last two generations, at least, that our immigration laws are antiquated and unenforceable. Now those who wish to destroy our system of government, both foreign and domestic, are using this weakness to attack us on the most basic level possible. They seek to destroy all cohesiveness among our people in the hopes of creating a reactionary response that will result in the total loss of our freedoms. It is a textbook effort and it is working very well.

If we cannot build a consensus on immigration as to what our policies and laws should be in order to provide justice for ourselves and realistic expectations for those beyond our borders, it could mean the end of the rule of law in our country and perhaps the demise of our republic.

In my opinion, the crisis that now faces the United States of America is as great or greater than that of 1860. If we cannot get our act together and agree on real solutions, that which is to come may make the Civil War and the so-called Reconstruction that followed look like a Sunday picnic.

Thomas Brown

Murray