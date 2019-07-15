GARDEN CITY — A fire apparently caused by a leaky propane tank on a gas grill did significant damage on Monday to two condominium units near Bear Lake.

An explosion and resulting fire were reported in Harbor Village, on the west side of the lake, around 5 p.m., Garden City Fire District Chief Mike Wahlberg said.

No injuries were reported, but two of the units in the four-unit building were "probably about 50 percent destroyed," Wahlberg said. The other two units suffered some light smoke damage.

The two heavily damaged units are likely rebuildable, Wahlberg said, though he estimated that there was several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage.

Wahlberg said it appeared that the propane tank itself did not explode, but the explosion happened when gas leaking from the tank was ignited by another source.