SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are a top-10 team.

No. 9 to be exact.

That is where the Jazz stand in ESPN’s latest NBA Power Rankings, which were compiled by a group of national sportswriters following the craziness that was the opening weeks of NBA free agency.

Among the group of writers were Malika Andrews, Kevin Arnovitz, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Royce Young and Ohm Youngmisuk, but it was MacMahon who took a Jazz-centric view.

His opinion? Utah is a “bona fide contender.”

“The Jazz might be equally as good offensively and defensively, which would make Utah a bona fide contender,” MacMahon wrote. “Poor shooting prevented the Jazz from making their playoff series against the Rockets competitive, as Utah went 26-of-110 (23.6%) on wide-open 3s, as defined by NBA.com as no defender within 6 feet. That won't be a problem after they traded for Mike Conley and signed Bojan Bogdanovic, who should take pressure off Donovan Mitchell to create offense and open up the floor when the young star guard has the ball in his hands. It's up to Rudy Gobert, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, to make sure the Jazz remain elite on that end of the floor.”

Ahead of Utah, among others, were a quintet of Western Conference foes, including the Denver Nuggets (No. 2), LA Clippers (No. 3), Houston Rockets (No. 5), Los Angeles Lakers (No. 6) and the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 8).

The rankings should be taken with a grain of salt, however, considering the results of the same poll a year ago.

This time last year the Jazz were considered the No. 6 team in the NBA, while the winningest team in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks, came in at No. 11.

The Bucks weren’t the only miss, either.

Denver, the eventual No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, was ranked No. 12, while the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 16) came in ahead of playoff participants like the Detroit Pistons (No. 17), Clippers (No. 19), Brooklyn Nets (No. 23) and Orlando Magic (No. 28).

