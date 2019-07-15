LOGAN – Utah State head cross-country coach Artie Gulden announced the Aggies’ 2019 cross-country schedule, which includes three home meets, capped by the Mountain West Championships.

“We have a very challenging schedule, but we set it up that way to give our teams the best possibility to qualify for the NCAA Championships,” Gulden said. “Hosting the Mountain West Championships is fantastic. Having the entire team there cheering for those racing will hopefully give us a nice home-course advantage.”

The 2019 campaign begins with the Sagebrush Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 31, on the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course, marking the 15th consecutive year Utah State has lifted the lid at home. The Aggies will also host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational on Friday, Oct. 11.

Utah State hits the road for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 21, when it heads to Big Sky country for the Montana State Invitational. Following a bye week, the Aggies will return to the road for the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run, presented by Asics, on Saturday, Oct. 5.

For the first time in program history, the Aggies will participate in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, presented by Under Armour, on Friday, Oct. 18. Now in its 11th year, the Nuttycombe has established itself as one of the nation’s premier collegiate meets.

“Heading back to the Paul Short Run will be great,” Gulden said. “We know the course and it will be good competition. Both teams were invited to the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, which is a great honor. Outside of the NCAAs, it is the strongest collegiate cross-country meet, so it will be exciting to mix it up with that competition.

Utah State will close out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Utah Open, which will be held at Sunnyside Park in Salt Lake City.

One week later, the Aggies will open the postseason when they host the MW Championships on Friday, Nov. 1. A year ago, the women placed fourth with 126 points. Alyssa Snyder led the way for Utah State as she placed 13th with a time of 21:14.1 to earn all-conference honors.

On the men’s side, Utah State finished fifth overall with 120 points. Luke Beattie, who is entering his senior season with the Aggies, garnered all-MW honors after placing 14th with a time of 25:07.2.

NCAA postseason competition begins two weekends later with the Mountain Regional Championships on Friday, Nov. 15 in Salt Lake City, followed by the NCAA Championships just eight days later in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Cierra Simmons-Mecham was the lone Aggie to record all-region accolades a year ago as she placed 17th with a time of 20:25.0 at East Bay Golf Course in Provo. The recent Utah State grad led the Aggies to a seventh-place finish with 222 points.

Beattie led the way for Utah State on the men’s side, finishing 31st with a time of 30:05.8. As a team, the Aggies finished eighth with 239 points.

The 2019 NCAA Championships are being hosted by Indiana State and will take place at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.

2019 UTAH STATE CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Date Meet Location

Aug. 31 Sagebrush Invitational, Logan

Sept. 21 Montana State Invitational, Bozeman, Montana

Oct. 5 Paul Short Run Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Oct. 11 Steve T. Reeder Memorial, Logan

Oct. 18 Nuttycombe Invitational, Madison, Wisconsin

Oct. 25 Utah Open, Salt Lake City

Nov. 1 MW Championships, Logan

Nov. 15 NCAA Mountain Regionals, Salt Lake City

Nov. 23 NCAA Championships, Terre Haute, Indiana