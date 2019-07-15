MURRAY — Doctor after doctor told Tammy Henry that there was nothing wrong with her.

But the headaches, the pulse pounding in her ear, and the agonizing ache in her neck persuaded her otherwise.

“I went to my doctor and said, ‘There is something wrong here,’” Henry said. “He sent me to an ENT (ear, nose and throat doctor), the ENT couldn’t find anything wrong,” she said. “He sent me to an opthamologist, and he couldn’t find anything wrong. And on it went.”

The referrals and theories took her to specialists of all kinds — none of them had a diagnosis. None could offer relief.

At one point, Henry surrendered to the possibility that her pain might remain a mystery.

“I said, ‘I’m tired of all of these tests,’” she said. “'I can just live with it. There is nothing wrong.’ And I lived that way for three years.”

The 46-year-old nurse carried on with her life, which included distance running — something she had started during nursing school after she was diagnosed with high blood pressure.

“I thought, ‘Here I am, I’m going to be a nurse, and I have high blood pressure,’” she said. “I'm a little overweight. I still am a little overweight. I don’t want to be graduating from nursing school and be so unhealthy that I can’t work.”

So she took up running three miles every day.

She wasn’t miserable, but it wasn’t like she had found her passion, either.

“I don’t get a runner’s high,” Henry said. “I don’t get a runner’s high every run, but I do get a runner’s high maybe once a month. But when I get that endorphin, get that runner’s high, it carries me until I can get the next runner’s high.”

Her desire to have improved health helped her establish the habit very quickly. During the past 20 years, she has maintained her weight.

“It’s helped me not gain weight,” she said. “It’s impacted my health in other ways. I think about what I eat. I gave up soda 15 years ago. I was working night shifts as a nurse, and I quit cold turkey.”

It’s also impacted the health and lifestyle of her family members.

“I ran for myself for years, probably about 10 years,” Henry said. “My husband was severely overweight, and he actually tore his meniscus and had knee surgery. He started running after his orthopedic surgeon said, ‘Lose weight or else you’re going to lose your knee.’ He started running and he lost 85 pounds.”

Even after two decades of lacing up her shoes and hitting the pavement, Henry laughs at the idea of being a distance runner. Her childhood interests had nothing to do with sports.

“I didn’t even take PE in high school,” she said, laughing. “In my high school, if you took marching band, and marched, you didn’t have to take PE.”

Last year Henry decided to run the Deseret News Half Marathon, but while training she grew weary from the almost constant headaches.

She suspected they were caused by temporomandibular joint disorder, and so once again she made an appointment and prepared herself for diagnostic tests with a medical professional. When her dentist had her describe the pain, which included a pounding pulse in her ear, he told her it wasn’t TMJ.

“'You need to go back to your doctor, and you need to ask him to do an ultrasound of your carotid artery,'” she said. “So I went back to my doctor, and he said, ‘I don’t want to do an ultrasound. I want to do an MRA (magnetic resonance angiogram).’ I said, ‘Whatever, just so you do something.’”

Henry’s doctor was out of town when the MRA results came back, but she logged into her online medical account and read the diagnosis for herself — fibromuscular dysplasia. With her doctor unavailable, she turned to Google.

“It said that I was at high risk for having a stroke, aneurysm, heart attack at any minute,” she said. Questions swirled, but most pressing was whether she should run the half marathon.

“I was uncertain what my prognosis or limitations were going to be but I decided to run the half anyway,” she said. “I ran and had a great time. Although (I was) fearful that I was going to drop dead at any minute.”

After the race, she had a meeting with her doctor, who knew nothing of the rare disorder.

“With this being a rare disorder many doctors don’t get the opportunity to learn about it in medical school and the lesson is so brief and they never see a patient with it, they aren’t fully aware of what it involves,” she said. “Through work and research I now have a doctor who knows some about this, and I’m keeping things controlled.”

One of the ways she "controls" her disease is by doing the things she loves and living her life without fear. That’s not to say she hasn’t had to make changes because of the diagnosis.

“I don’t pace as much because I worry that if I’m signed up to pace a race, and I’m having a bad day, I won’t be able to meet my pace goal.”

On a bad day, her condition forces her to go slower than she wants. But she’s still going. And in keeping with her goal of not letting the diagnosis take more than it should, she signed up for the Deseret News Half Marathon again, and this year she will run with her husband.

“As a couple, it’s brought us closer together,” Henry said of running. “Especially now that we’re empty nesters. ... We don’t do a vacation without a run or race planned.”

Because only a few clinics nationwide specialize in FMD, she does the best she can with online resources and a doctor willing to learn along with her.

“I have good days and bad days as anyone else does. I still have days where I’m fearful of having a stroke but am determined to control my disorder rather than let the disorder control me.”

For more information about the Fibromuscular Dysplasia Society, go to fmdsa.org.

For more information about the Deseret News Marathon, go to deseretnews.com/marathon.