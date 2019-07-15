LOGAN – Utah State football announced Monday the hiring of Mike Favero as the team’s offensive analyst.

Favero is returning to football since retiring as the head football coach at Logan High School following the 2015 season. During his 17 seasons at the helm of the Grizzlies, Favero won five state championships and eight region titles, amassing an overall record of 149-60.

While at Logan, Favero was the recipient of several awards, including the 2018 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (Utah Chapter) Outstanding High School Football Coach, the National Federation of High School Football Coaches Western United States Coach of the Year (2008) and numerous coach of the year accolades for the Beehive State. He has been a national speaker for Glazier Clinics teaching, promoting and inspiring other coaches to improve their skills and love for the game.

Favero, whose resume includes coaching 12 Utah National Football Foundation Scholar-Leader-Athletes, coached numerous players that went on to play collegiately once their days at Logan High were over, including current Aggies Taylor Compton, Chase Nelson, Jacoby Wildman and Caden Andersen.

Other notable players that Favero coached who excelled at the next level include Chasen Andersen (Wisconsin/Utah State), Chris Cooley (Utah State/Washington Redskins), Luke Falk (Washington State/Miami Dolphins/New York Jets), B.J. Larsen (Utah State/Buffalo Bills), DJ Nelson (Utah State) and Riley Nelson (Utah State/BYU).

Favero played football at Helix High School in La Mesa, California, and started coaching at his alma mater the year after graduating in 1985. He went on to graduate from Utah State with a bachelor’s degree in teaching in 1992, then earned his master’s of education in 1998.

The native of La Mesa began teaching and coaching at Logan HS in 1993. Favero took over the head coaching duties of the Grizzlies in 1999, and just one year later he led them to their first state title under his watch with a 14-0 victory over Highland. His other state titles came during the 2005, 2007, 2011 and 2015 campaigns, as well as a runner-up finish in 2003.

Considered one of the state’s preeminent offensive minds, Favero went from a two-tailback 21-personnel state-championship-winning team in 2001 to implementing a spread offensive attack – an identity uncommon in Utah in the early 2000s.

Once the spectrum-altering change was made, Logan quarterbacks now litter the passing records in the Utah High School Activities Association’s record book. After stepping down from coaching in 2015, Favero continued to teach physical education at Logan High School until he retired following the 2017-18 academic year.

Favero and his wife, Heidi, have two sons: Jace (13) and Easton (11).

Utah State returns nine starters as part of 32 letterwinners, including two All-Americans and eight players that earned various all-Mountain West honors, from last year’s team that ended the season ranked 21st in the final Amway Coaches poll and 22nd in the final AP poll as the Aggies tied the school record for wins and best record with an 11-2 mark following their 52-13 win against North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl.

Utah State opens the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30, at Wake Forest, and begins the home portion of its schedule the following weekend against Stony Brook on Saturday, Sept. 7. Mountain West play begins for the Aggies at San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 21.