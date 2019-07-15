Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
An entrance is covered after a fire at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3625 Doverhill Drive in Cottonwood Heights on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Crews are investigating whether arson could have led to a fire that occurred over the weekend at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Investigators with Unified Fire Authority are asking anyone with information about the fire at 3625 Doverhill Drive early Sunday morning to contact them.

Fire crews were called to Doverhill Drive at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The blaze, which appeared to fully engulf the building, was put out within about 40 minutes, according to fire officials.

The entire building suffered smoke damage, though the flames didn't get inside the chapel, officials said.

The fire is now under investigation as an arson, Unified spokesman Keith Garner said Monday afternoon.

