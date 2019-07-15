SALT LAKE CITY — What a great turnout for this year's Itty Bitty Salt Lake City! In spite of a vanished clue, you who played persevered — perhaps thanks to Salt Lake's beautiful weather (before the heat set in) or perhaps thanks to our smaller number of clues (a mere 17) — and we received an impressive number of responses.

Thank you to all who played. We hope you got to know this small section of downtown Salt Lake City a little better and had fun while doing it.

Due to the high number of Itty Bitty players who found all of this year's clues, we printed off the winners' names, put them in a bag and drew out three prizewinners.

This year's Itty Bitty Salt Lake City prizewinners are:

First prize: Eric Jensen and Mollie McDonald will receive four ticket vouchers to the 2019 Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Second prize: Keith and Lynne Hammond will receive four tickets to the July 24 Pioneer Day Salt Lake Bees game.

Third prize: Mark Linnell and Jeff Allison will receive a voucher to Park City's Egyptian Theatre.

And now for the clue reveal. Here are the answers to our 2019 Itty Bitty Salt Lake City — including that pesky clue No. 5, which disappeared on us early in the game.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Itty Bitty Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Itty Bitty Salt Lake City 2019:

1. Wooden lantern in the Japanese Church of Christ garden on 100 South between 200 West and 300 West.

2. NOTD stencil on Pierpont Ave. between West Temple and 200 West.

3. "A" on the "Antiques" sign on the south side of Honest Jon's Hills House Antiques on 200 West, between 100 South and 200 South.

4. Curly loops on sculpture on 200 South between West Temple and 200 West.

5. This is our vanished clue! But before it went away, the clue was an illustration on the Salt Lake's Cultural Core kiosk on Main Street between 400 South and 300 South.

6. Close-up black-and-white photo of teeth on the Getout Games sign on corner of 400 South and 200 West.

7. Arches National Park poster on post at Ginger Street SLC on State Street between 400 South and 300 South.

8. Brass night drop box on the now-IBI building on Main Street and Exchange Place.

9. Stock Exchange sign on Exchange Place.

10. Building design on Cohne Kinghorn building, near the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting sign on State Street, between 400 South and 300 South.

11. Parking hand sign on Orpheum Ave.

12. "Car coming" sign on State Street between 200 South and 300 South.

13. Stone fountain in front of the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building, on State Street between 100 South and 200 South.

14. Seagull sculpture on top of World Trade Center director kiosk on corner of State Street and South Temple.

15. Bronze "47" on Church Administration Building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on South Temple.

16. Sculpture of C.R. Savage on South Temple, on south side of Temple Square.

17. Portion of mural on 200 West, between South Temple and 100 South.