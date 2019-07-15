SALT LAKE CITY — One person was shot and killed and a police officer was injured in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.

About 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Sunrise Metro Apartment complex, 580 S. 500 West, on a "psychiatric problem," said Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. Three officers, including a Crisis Intervention Team member, responded.

Police confirm one officer shot, one other person shot and killed by police. Officer is “stable.” pic.twitter.com/HO3qa8ik5r — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) July 15, 2019

Once at the complex, shots were fired. One officer was hit and taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Shearer said. The person who shot the officer was killed.

No information was immediately released about the deceased individual or whether it was the same person who police were asked to investigate about the psychiatric problem.

It was not immediately known which officer or how many officers fired their weapons. Unified police will be conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.