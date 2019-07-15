SALT LAKE CITY — A “Star Wars” toy recently sold for more than $112,000 at an auction in central Pennsylvania, according to Pennlive.com.

Details: The “Star Wars” toy is actually a prototype that was never made into a full toy nor sold on the shelves. The toy sold for $112,926 at an auction in York County, Pennsylvania, last week. The auction was held online.

Star Wars toy sells for record-breaking $112,926 at central Pa. auction https://t.co/JCZyNvrCq2 — PennLive.com (@PennLive) July 14, 2019

The figure stood at 3.75 inches and “was expected to be released as part of Kenner’s licensed toy line for the 1980 release of the Star Wars sequel ‘The Empire Strikes Back,'” according to PennLive.

The prototype depicted Boba Fett, one of the villains in that film. It was originally shown off at the 1979 New York Toy Fair but never reached full production.

“The toy was pulled from the line after being deemed a possible safety hazard for children, thus making the Boba Fett figure extremely rare and coveted in the collecting world,” according to a news release.

Recent toys: We’ve come a long way since the prototype. Lucasfilm and Disney shared images of a new “Star Wars” toy of the Sith Trooper last week. As I wrote for the Deseret News, the toy represents a villain that will appear in the new film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”