SALT LAKE CITY — The “When Calls the Heart” spinoff show “When Hope Calls” will premiere on Friday, Aug. 30, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Details: The show will debut on Hallmark Movies Now, the network’s exclusive streaming service. The first two episodes will launch Aug. 30. Episodes will debut every Friday afterward through Oct. 25.

Summary: “When Hope Calls” will tell the story of sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), who open up an orphanage in the town of Brookfield. Taking place in the year 1916, the show will document the sisters’ struggles finding romantic partners, dealing with children and learning to find appreciation from the wider community.

Here's the full show synopsis from Hallmark: "From the beloved world of ‘When Calls The Heart’ comes ‘When Hope Calls,’ a new Hallmark Movies Now original series that tells the story of sisters Lillian and Grace who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield. Caught between the traditions of cattle ranchers and the ambitions of a growing town, they strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care. Throughout their journey, they discover community, acceptance and love as they create the family they always longed to have. Familiar faces from Hope Valley, including Rosemary and Leland Coulter and Mountie Nathan Grant will be visiting Brookfield throughout the season.”

Lillian and Grace previously appeared in the “When Calls the Heart” holiday film, “The Great Christmas Blessing,” which starred Lori Loughlin.

Read more: Entertainment Tonight received nine exclusive photos for the show, which you can view on its website.

Flashback: Previously, Hallmark Movies Now released a teaser photo that identified the show would premiere in August 2019, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. The photo confirmed Kohan’s casting as Lillian, and represented the first look at the show’s production.