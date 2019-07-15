SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple reports from over the weekend suggest that Lashana Lynch will play the role of 007 for the next “James Bond” film.

Reports suggest Daniel Craig will return to play Bond in the untitled “Bond 25” film. But he won’t play the hero in the new movie. One report, which came from the Daily Mail, said Bond will be retired from action in the new movie. Instead, Lynch — who starred in "Captain Marvel" earlier this year — will take on the 007 role.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” the unnamed insider told the Daily Mail, according to E! News. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond, but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

Bond will reportedly attempt to seduce the woman but it won’t work on the new 007 character, according to E! News. And the term “Bond Girls” — often used in the “James Bond” films — has been replaced by “Bond women.”

“This is a Bond for the modern era who will appeal to a younger generation while sticking true to what we all expect in a ‘Bond’ film,” the unnamed insider told Daily Mail. “There are spectacular chase sequences and fights, and Bond is still Bond but he’s having to learn to deal with the world of #MeToo.”

Flashback: “James Bond” executive producer Barbara Broccoli previously said that Bond will never be a woman, according to The Guardian. Previous reports suggest Richard Madden, Idris Elba or Tom Hardy could take over the role.