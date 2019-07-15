SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin may be a trendsetter when it comes to courtroom attire.

Experts told the New York Post that celebrities have engaged in a new trend when it comes to their appearances in the courtroom — appearing fashionable. Loughlin, who appeared in court wearing a tan pantsuit, is one example of the trend.

More recently, Cardi B sported “designer duds: a two-toned designer suit from Barneys, Stuart Weitzman stilettos and a rare pink Hermès Birkin bag,” according to the New York Post, when she appeared at Queens Supreme Court for two felony assault charges.

Similarly, Anna Sorokin, a Manhattan celebrity who “scammed her way to a life of luxury,” according to the New York Post, dressed up in court, too.

Experts told the New York Post that social media might be the cause.

“We’re in a world now where there’s 24/7 access to everything,” says Todd Spodek, Sorokin’s attorney. “People have always been concerned about court looks, but now it’s not just about the people in the room. The whole world is watching.”

Cardi B’s tailor, Ongell Fereria, and her manicurist, Jenny Bui, told the New York Post that Cardi was just being Cardi when she dressed up.

“Even when it comes to something in such a traditionally conservative setting, she still is who she is,” she said.

Yes, but: An unnamed source told Us Weekly back in June that Loughlin felt remorseful about her first courthouse appearance. The source told Us Weekly that Loughlin regretted wearing the khaki suit, too, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.