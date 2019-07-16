SALT LAKE CITY — Abigail Disney, an heiress to the Disney fortune, recently went undercover at Disneyland to observe the conditions of the park, according to Yahoo News. She didn’t like what she saw.

Disney recent told the Yahoo News show “Through Her Eyes” that she went undercover after she received a Facebook message from someone who said he or she was a distressed worker at the park. She said she then went undercover and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“Every single one of these people I talked to were saying, ‘I don’t know how I can maintain this face of joy and warmth when I have to go home and forage for food in other people’s garbage,’” said Disney.

“I was so livid when I came out of there because, you know, my grandfather taught me to revere these people that take your tickets, that pour your soda.”

“Those people are much of the recipe for success.”

What’s next: Disney said she wrote a letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger to fix the conditions of the workers.

“I wrote Bob Iger a very long email, and one of the things I said to him was, ‘You know, you’re a great CEO by any measure, perhaps even the greatest CEO in the country right now. You know, your legacy is that you’re a great manager. And if I were you, I would want something better than that. I would want to be known as the guy who led to a better place, because that is what you have the power to do.’”

She said there was no answer. Iger referred Disney to the company’s human resources department, who encouraged her to reach out to Iger again.

Flashback: Back in April, Disney spoke out against Iger’s compensation. She said that Iger’s $65.6 million compensation for 2018 was “insane,” which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

“Let me be very clear. I like Bob Iger. I do NOT speak for my family but only for myself. Other than owning shares (not that many) I have no more say in what happens there than anyone else. But by any objective measure a pay ratio over a thousand is insane,” Disney wrote on Twitter at the time.