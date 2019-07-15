SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel’s security team didn’t like Emma Fuhrmann’s Instagram photo of a sunset, she recently revealed in a new interview with ComicBook.com.

What happened: Fuhrmann, who plays the older version of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man/Scott Lang, said Marvel’s security team approached her after she shared a photo of the sunset on social media.

She told ComicBook.com she took the photo when she first arrived in Atlanta for the filming of “Avengers: Endgame.” She took a photo and shared it on her Instagram story and tagged Atlanta as the location. The next day, she said, Marvel’s head of security visited her at her set trailer and talked to her about the post.

“Well, I wasn’t going to say I was on set of you know, 'Endgame' or anything,” she told the security officer.

The security officer replied, “No, we understand, you’re not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I’ve had people calling me all day trying to find out where you’re going to be filming.”

“OK, wow, this is real,” she replied.

Fuhrmann told ComicBook.com it was her first realization of the security levels of Marvel.

“It could not have gotten any realer, I really didn’t understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had,” she said.

What they’re saying: “Oh. Uh. Yikes. Film set security is no joke. Welcome to Marvel, and don’t post pics. Because everyone is interested, and everyone will ask a million questions. Even if it’s just a nice sunset,” according to Gizmodo.