Left to right: Noah Jupe plays Marcus Abbott, John Krasinski plays Lee Abbott, Emily Blunt plays Evelyn Abbott and Millicent Simmonds plays Regan Abbott in "A Quiet Place," from Paramount Pictures.

SALT LAKE CITY — John Krasinski has started production on “A Quiet Place 2.”

Krasinski tweeted a photo from the film’s set. It doesn’t show much. Just a clapboard from roll 1, scene 1, take 1 — identifying the exact beginning of the film’s production.

One note: The bottom of the clapboard notes Krasinski as director and Polly Morgan on the camera. And it includes the text, “PART II,” written in a spooky font. A farm — presumably the one from “A Quiet Place” — appears in the background.

What it means: Well, we may not be getting “A Quiet Place 2” after all. Instead, it might be “A Quiet Place: Part II,” which indicates the new film will be a direct follow-up to the first film.

More notes: Filming for the sequel film began in western New York, according to multiple reports. Residents lined the streets to watch the filming of a scene in a boatyard, of all places, WGRZ reported.

According to The Post-Journal, production will include 300 background actors for 1,335 shooting days. The production will include 400 hires and invest $10 million into upper state New York.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
