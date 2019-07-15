SALT LAKE CITY — John Krasinski has started production on “A Quiet Place 2.”

Krasinski tweeted a photo from the film’s set. It doesn’t show much. Just a clapboard from roll 1, scene 1, take 1 — identifying the exact beginning of the film’s production.

One note: The bottom of the clapboard notes Krasinski as director and Polly Morgan on the camera. And it includes the text, “PART II,” written in a spooky font. A farm — presumably the one from “A Quiet Place” — appears in the background.

What it means: Well, we may not be getting “A Quiet Place 2” after all. Instead, it might be “A Quiet Place: Part II,” which indicates the new film will be a direct follow-up to the first film.

More notes: Filming for the sequel film began in western New York, according to multiple reports. Residents lined the streets to watch the filming of a scene in a boatyard, of all places, WGRZ reported.

According to The Post-Journal, production will include 300 background actors for 1,335 shooting days. The production will include 400 hires and invest $10 million into upper state New York.