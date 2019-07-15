SALT LAKE CITY — American Airlines will cancel a number of 737 Max flights from now through November, joining other major airlines in the move to cancel flights on the Boeing aircraft.

What’s going on: American Airlines announced it would suspend all passenger flights using the 737 Max through Nov. 2, 2019.

The airline company previously planned to ban flights until Sept. 3, but the Federal Aviation Administration identified a new problem with the aircraft’s computer, so American Airlines extended its date, according to The Verge.

Yes, but: Not all flights will be canceled, according to American Airlines. The company will substitute other aircraft to manage the flights.

By the numbers: Here’s a breakdown of what the cancellation means.

115: That’s approximately how many flights will be canceled per day.

That’s approximately how many flights will be canceled per day. $185 million: That’s how much money this move could cost American Airlines in the second quarter of the year.

What happens next: American Airlines “will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly,” according to the company’s statement.

Flashback: United Airlines and Southwest canceled more than 5,000 Boeing 737 Max flights through October, according to The Washington Post.

Bigger picture: Boeing faced increased pressure from airlines since the company grounded the 737 Max back in March after discovering a software issue that led to fatal crashes overseas in Ethiopia and Indonesia.