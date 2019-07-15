Elise Amendola, Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY — American Airlines will cancel a number of 737 Max flights from now through November, joining other major airlines in the move to cancel flights on the Boeing aircraft.

What’s going on: American Airlines announced it would suspend all passenger flights using the 737 Max through Nov. 2, 2019.

  • The airline company previously planned to ban flights until Sept. 3, but the Federal Aviation Administration identified a new problem with the aircraft’s computer, so American Airlines extended its date, according to The Verge.

Yes, but: Not all flights will be canceled, according to American Airlines. The company will substitute other aircraft to manage the flights.

By the numbers: Here’s a breakdown of what the cancellation means.

  • 115: That’s approximately how many flights will be canceled per day.
  • $185 million: That’s how much money this move could cost American Airlines in the second quarter of the year.

What happens next: American Airlines “will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly,” according to the company’s statement.

Flashback: United Airlines and Southwest canceled more than 5,000 Boeing 737 Max flights through October, according to The Washington Post.

Bigger picture: Boeing faced increased pressure from airlines since the company grounded the 737 Max back in March after discovering a software issue that led to fatal crashes overseas in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

  • “That software — known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — helped the plane compensate for the design of the aircraft. But in the event of a damaged sensor, the system would push the plane’s nose down, thinking that the vehicle was in a stall, and would ultimately put it into a dive,” according to The Verge.
