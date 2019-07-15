SALT LAKE CITY — For state lawmaker Sandra Hollins, President Donald Trump's escalating attacks against a group of liberal minority Democratic congresswomen that are being described as racist sounded all too familiar.

"As a black woman who has been told on multiple occasions that I should go back to Africa, I recognize it for what it is," she said. "It's a whistle call for his base, to get them riled up for the 2020 election and showing them he supports them."

Hollins, a Democrat from Salt Lake City and the only black member of the Utah Legislature, said she was outraged that Trump tweeted this weekend that the four first-term U.S. representatives, all Americans, should "go back" to their homelands.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a Made in America showcase on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019.

"But was I surprised? No, absolutely not. It's just a pattern from this president, his racist comments," she said, adding that many Utahns "want to hear it called out but we do have people in this state that support him and agree with what he's saying."

Jeanetta Williams, president of the NAACP Salt Lake branch, said she's "very concerned about the level of hatred he is spreading around" and that Utah's leaders "should be saying that this has to stop. They need to denounce his words."

However, many Utah political leaders had little to say even as Trump tweeted again Monday about "foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen."

His comments have been directed toward four Democrats: New York Rep. Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

The president also told reporters at a White House event that he didn't care about the criticism he was getting.

“It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” Trump said. “And all I’m saying — they want to leave, they can leave.”

The president, who had tweeted the congresswomen known as "the squad" should apologize to the United States, Israel and to him, said they "hate our country. They hate it, I think, with a passion.”

Republicans nationally have largely not had much to say.

Most members of Utah's congressional delegation did not immediately respond to repeated requests for comment, including after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced a resolution against Trump was being drafted.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told an NBC reporter from Boston, "I certainly feel a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my experience and not consistent with building a strong America."

Romney went on to say, according to the reporter's tweets, "At the same time, I recognize that the president has a unique and noble calling to unite all Americans regardless of our creeds or race or place of our national origin and I think in this case, the president fell far short."

The only Democratic member of Utah's congressional delegation, Rep. Ben McAdams, said in a statement that the president's "tweet was offensive and beneath the dignity of the office he holds."

"Divisiveness is wrong and distracts from our work for the American people. The more time we spend talking about offensive tweets from politicians the less time we spend finding solutions. Our country has serious challenges and I intend to spend my time working with sincere policymakers from both parties to find solutions,” he said.

Gov. Gary Herbert's office said only, "we seldom comment on the president's tweets."

Utah Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Merchant said Herbert has spoken out before against the president's immigration policies.

"This is not a hard thing for the governor to talk about," Merchant said. "Where is he now?"

Utah leaders need to make themselves heard, the Democratic Party chairman said.

"Beyond all of the racism and all of the just inaccuracies of his statements he's making, these are not statements Americans should be making," Merchant said. "It's just downright an abomination of what we as Utahns feel are our values."