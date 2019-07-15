SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have signed second-round draft pick Miye Oni and announced that he will wear No. 24 next season.

The Jazz acquired his rights from Golden State on draft night.

“I’m honored to have signed with the Jazz," Oni told the Deseret News on Monday. "I’m thankful to the front office and coaching staff for believing in me. I’m incredibly excited for what’s to come.”

The Northridge, California, was the first player in 24 years to be drafted out of the Ivy League. He averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his junior year at Yale.

Oni saw action in five Jazz summer league games, averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game.

Terms of the contract we not disclosed by the team.